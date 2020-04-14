Global  

OnePlus 8 Pro First Impressions: Does it check the boxes for a $900 flagship?

9to5Google Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
For a long time, OnePlus has been putting out smartphones with killer value that end up with a few little quirks that, for the most part, are forgivable given the price point. Now, in 2020, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the company’s first device to really make us hesitate on its price at $899. Does it live up to that price? I’ve spent the past several days trying to find out.

The post OnePlus 8 Pro First Impressions: Does it check the boxes for a $900 flagship? appeared first on 9to5Google.
