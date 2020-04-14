The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz screen, quadruple camera, and costs $899
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
After months of teasers and leaks, OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro today. Both are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, but it’s the larger OnePlus 8 Pro that comes with the big display and camera improvements. OnePlus worked a 90Hz display into the OnePlus 7 Pro last year, and that’s jumping up to 120Hz for 2020.
It’s a jump that puts it on par with Samsung’s latest Galaxy S20. OnePlus is using a 6.78-inch QHD+ display on the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the 120Hz display will help with smoother animations, scrolling, and general navigation in Android. OnePlus has even added sensors at the front and back of the display for improved automatic brightness.
Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with fast storage, a top line Snapdragon 865 chipset, multiple cameras, wireless charging, and an IP68...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
I am Music RT @verge: OnePlus 8 Pro officially launches with a 120Hz screen https://t.co/NYKh5plAnR https://t.co/lVimXO6V1v 31 minutes ago
Joseph Thomas The OnePlus 8 Pro Has a 120Hz Screen, Quadruple Camera, and Costs $899 https://t.co/ZxNm0ukEEL 49 minutes ago