The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz screen, quadruple camera, and costs $899 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



After months of teasers and leaks, OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro today. Both are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, but it’s the larger OnePlus 8 Pro that comes with the big display and camera improvements. OnePlus worked a 90Hz display into the OnePlus 7 Pro last year, and that’s jumping up to 120Hz for 2020.



It’s a jump that puts it on par with Samsung’s latest Galaxy S20. OnePlus is using a 6.78-inch QHD+ display on the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the 120Hz display will help with smoother animations, scrolling, and general navigation in Android. OnePlus has even added sensors at the front and back of the display for improved automatic brightness.



OnePlus 8 Pro camera system.



The... OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The VergeAfter months of teasers and leaks, OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro today. Both are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, but it’s the larger OnePlus 8 Pro that comes with the big display and camera improvements. OnePlus worked a 90Hz display into the OnePlus 7 Pro last year, and that’s jumping up to 120Hz for 2020.It’s a jump that puts it on par with Samsung’s latest Galaxy S20. OnePlus is using a 6.78-inch QHD+ display on the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the 120Hz display will help with smoother animations, scrolling, and general navigation in Android. OnePlus has even added sensors at the front and back of the display for improved automatic brightness.OnePlus 8 Pro camera system.The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Engadget AOL - Published 4 hours ago OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes 09:58 Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with fast storage, a top line Snapdragon 865 chipset, multiple cameras, wireless charging, and an IP68... You Might Like

Tweets about this I am Music RT @verge: OnePlus 8 Pro officially launches with a 120Hz screen https://t.co/NYKh5plAnR https://t.co/lVimXO6V1v 31 minutes ago Joseph Thomas The OnePlus 8 Pro Has a 120Hz Screen, Quadruple Camera, and Costs $899 https://t.co/ZxNm0ukEEL 49 minutes ago Chris Avitia RT @RealBobbyPlays: The NEW @oneplus 8 Pro is here! 120Hz ✅ Faster Screen Response ✅ 12GB RAM ✅ Check out my full review at https://t.co/B… 59 minutes ago MobileBreakthrough OnePlus 8 Pro review: wireless charging, 120Hz screen, and speed to spare https://t.co/SFAiPDdfe0 1 hour ago iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/SiBsve9Zv8 OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro Is Official Featuring 120Hz Screen And More With Price Touching iPhone 11… https://t.co/885zq3U4qH 1 hour ago Rohan Rijal RT @RedmondPie: OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro Is Official Featuring 120Hz Screen And More With Price Touching iPhone 11 Territory https://t.co/3syWa95i… 1 hour ago Josh Bernard @oneplus My 8 Pro cost me less and has a better screen. I don't care about "accuracy" and 120Hz with a holepunch. S… https://t.co/u7QsQi3mxA 2 hours ago Nica Tecno OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro Is Official Featuring 120Hz Screen And More With Price Touching iPhone 11 Territory. After teasin… https://t.co/ukpRRGFpTc 2 hours ago