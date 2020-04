Apple's newest iPad Pro has all of the makings of a great computer, but it's still not ready to replace my laptop Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· The iPad Pro's long battery life, fast performance, and new trackpad support make it a compelling laptop alternative in 2020. But, the iPad Pro's software still isn't as natural and capable as macOS and Windows for it to completely take over as my full-time work machine.

· Using a trackpad with the iPad Pro 2020 is also... · The iPad Pro's long battery life, fast performance, and new trackpad support make it a compelling laptop alternative in 2020. But, the iPad Pro's software still isn't as natural and capable as macOS and Windows for it to completely take over as my full-time work machine.· Using a trackpad with the iPad Pro 2020 is also 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Climate Comms Apple's newest iPad Pro has all of the makings of a great computer, but it's still not ready to replace my laptop https://t.co/qI3P5fE7FH 1 hour ago BrandonWhite Apple's newest iPad Pro has all of the makings of a great computer, but it's still not ready to replace my laptop… https://t.co/8BAnPD7Rzb 2 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. Apple's newest iPad Pro has all of the makings of a great computer, but it's still not ready to replace my laptop… https://t.co/jkblTv9beZ 2 hours ago Principal-IT Apple's newest iPad Pro has all of the makings of a great computer, but it's still not ready to replace my laptop… https://t.co/T5OIZmocYy 2 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. Apple's newest iPad Pro has all of the makings of a great computer, but it's still not ready to replace my laptop… https://t.co/cLgJzMxeua 2 hours ago Michael Lisse Apple's newest iPad Pro has all of the makings of a great computer, but it's still not ready to replace my laptop… https://t.co/Uzh1sQbLr7 2 hours ago Purbita Ditecha Apple's newest iPad Pro has all of the makings of a great computer… https://t.co/q6uiOyNBOc via #Indilens #India 2 hours ago Apple Educate RT @RonGiese: I am going to learn to be an #AppleExpert with an #ipad Pro – if I won this new one. #RT #Contest #Giveaway #Apple #AppleNews… 6 hours ago