Quibi reportedly kills its show about Snapchat’s founding Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Newly launched mobile streaming service Quibi is killing one of its more highly-anticipated series — a show depicting Snapchat’s origin story, focused on founder Evan Spiegal. The news was exclusively reported by Variety on Tuesday, which did not detail the source of its news. Plans for Snapchat show were first announced at SXSW in 2019, […] 👓 View full article

