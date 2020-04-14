Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Today, Sony is announcing a new “Play At Home Initiative” that comes with some free PS4 games and more. In the wake of COVID-19, the company is looking to promote social distancing and curb self-isolation boredom by offering its player base four absolute gaming masterpieces utterly free of charge, with no PlayStation Plus required. Head below for all the details. more…



The post Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey appeared first on 9to5Toys.

