Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey

9to5Toys Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Today, Sony is announcing a new “Play At Home Initiative” that comes with some free PS4 games and more. In the wake of COVID-19, the company is looking to promote social distancing and curb self-isolation boredom by offering its player base four absolute gaming masterpieces utterly free of charge, with no PlayStation Plus required. Head below for all the details. more…

