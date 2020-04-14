Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more

Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more

PC World Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Antivirus software is nearly as crucial as a PC’s operating system. Even if you’re well aware of potential threats and practice extreme caution, some threats just can’t be prevented without the extra help of an AV program—or a full antivirus suite. 

You could, for example, visit a website that unintentionally displays malicious ads. Or accidentally click on a phishing email (it happens!). Or get stung by a zero-day threat, where an undisclosed bug in Windows, your browser, or an installed program gives hackers entry to your system.

We’re not suggesting that PC security software is fool-proof. Antivirus software often can’t do much to stop zero-day exploits, for example. But it can detect when the undisclosed vulnerability is used to install other nasty bits, like ransomware, on your machine. Anyone who actively uses email, clicks on links, and downloads programs will benefit from an antivirus suite.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PekkaMyllynen

Pekka Myllynen Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and https://t.co/7bv9JYWkhl #windows10 #windowsinsiders #antivirus 12 minutes ago

NortonLifelock

NortonLifeLock RT @ZDNet: Best antivirus software and apps in 2020: Keep your PCs, smartphones, and tablets safe https://t.co/RHDgre3rF9 by @the_pc_doc 3 hours ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @lasertekinc: Best antivirus software and apps in 2020: Keep your PCs, smartphones, and tablets safe. - https://t.co/5PiQoejy0Z #cyberse… 18 hours ago

lasertekinc

Laser Tek Services Best antivirus software and apps in 2020: Keep your PCs, smartphones, and tablets safe. - https://t.co/5PiQoejy0Z… https://t.co/m6p9xJ0SXf 21 hours ago

CyberSecCare

CyberSecurityBot 🤖 RT @ITProPortal: Here's our list of the best antivirus software of 2020 - our choice of the top security software around to help keep your… 4 days ago

ITProPortal

ITProPortal Here's our list of the best antivirus software of 2020 - our choice of the top security software around to help kee… https://t.co/8QQI8nyvOY 4 days ago

dougbrownDBA

Doug Brown, DBA RT @dougbrownDBA: Best antivirus software and apps in 2020: Keep your PCs, smartphones, and tablets safe https://t.co/SA9yQhrDAT https://t.… 5 days ago

itlantivirus

ITL Total Security PC Safety Week - Kill Cyber Threats Educate Yourself On How To Keep Your PC Safe! The best way to protect yourself… https://t.co/MgmFw7M1xB 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.