Daily Crunch: Amazon fires two employees who criticized warehouse conditions

TechCrunch Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Amazon fires two employees who criticized the company’s COVID-19 response, Google may be creating its own chips to use in Pixel phones and more details emerge about Apple and Google’s contact tracing plan. Here’s your Daily Crunch for April 14, 2020. 1. Amazon fires two more employees who were openly critical of working conditions during […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Amazon fires two employees critical of working conditions

Amazon fires two employees critical of working conditions 01:27

 Amazon said on Tuesday it terminated two employees, who criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for "repeatedly violating internal policies". Francis Maguire reports.

