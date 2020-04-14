Daily Crunch: Amazon fires two employees who criticized warehouse conditions
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Amazon fires two employees who criticized the company’s COVID-19 response, Google may be creating its own chips to use in Pixel phones and more details emerge about Apple and Google’s contact tracing plan. Here’s your Daily Crunch for April 14, 2020. 1. Amazon fires two more employees who were openly critical of working conditions during […]
Amazon said on Tuesday it terminated two employees, who criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for "repeatedly violating internal policies". Francis Maguire reports.