Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new Dune film

Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new Dune film

Ars Technica Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, and more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hardreboot

Hardreboot.net Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new Dune film https://t.co/Y5FokoskJf 6 minutes ago

h_bhanu

Hari Bhanu Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new <em>Dune</em> film https://t.co/tZQhcQ5JQu 13 minutes ago

zachvat

Bill Lamb RT @arstechnica: Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new Dune film https://t.co/30OuJGbPoY by @JenLucPiquant 45 minutes ago

rauschma

Axel Rauschmayer Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new “Dune” film https://t.co/khRwe5BfyI 48 minutes ago

goretsky

Aryeh Goretsky Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new Dune film https://t.co/SuW42vwg9H 1 hour ago

GhoulTech

tech ghoul RT @JenLucPiquant: Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new "Dune film directed by Denis Villeneuve. Timothée Chalamet as Paul… 1 hour ago

maher275

Digitalmunition Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new Dune film https://t.co/j7Wh6tIRYX https://t.co/NHm27EQerU 1 hour ago

JenLucPiquant

Jennifer Ouellette Needs more Zendaya: We have our first look at the new "Dune film directed by Denis Villeneuve. Timothée Chalamet as… https://t.co/GwlfluyfG7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.