ComiXology takes up to 67% off Avengers and Catwoman comics from $1

9to5Toys Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
To kickoff this week’s batch of graphic novel deals, ComiXology is taking up to *67% off* a selection of Avengers reads with prices starting at under *$1*. Amongst all of the discounts, Avengers Masterworks Vol. 1 is a standout, and is marked down to *$5.99*. Also available for* free* with ComiXology Unlimited. Typically fetching $17, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 247-page novel collects some of the most iconic reads in the Avengers catalog with heroes like Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man, the Wasp, and the Mighty Thor teaming up to take on the evil Loki. Head below for other Avengers comic deals and more.

