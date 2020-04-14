Global  

Astronomers Detect Brightest Supernova on Record

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Astronomers Detect Brightest Supernova on RecordA team of researchers from the University of Birmingham say they've identified the brightest supernova explosion on record, and it may be a previously unseen type of stellar explosion that could confirm some long-held ideas about stellar life cycles. 

