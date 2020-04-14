Astronomers Detect Brightest Supernova on Record Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A team of researchers from the University of Birmingham say they've identified the brightest supernova explosion on record, and it may be a previously unseen type of stellar explosion that could confirm some long-held ideas about stellar life cycles.



The post Astronomers Detect Brightest Supernova on Record appeared first on ExtremeTech. A team of researchers from the University of Birmingham say they've identified the brightest supernova explosion on record, and it may be a previously unseen type of stellar explosion that could confirm some long-held ideas about stellar life cycles.The post Astronomers Detect Brightest Supernova on Record appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Teckexpertsdotcom #Astronomers Detect Brightest #Supernova on #Record https://t.co/6UvAEZbi8i 1 hour ago