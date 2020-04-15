Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Google may start adjusting the quality of video captured by your Nest security camera to help ease the strain put on broadband networks. The company is making the changes at a time when more people than ever are using internet-connected devices at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To answer the global call to prioritize internet bandwidth for learning and working, in the next few days we’re going to be making a few changes,” Google said in a statement to The Verge. “We believe these changes have the potential to help make it easier for communities to keep up with school, work, and everything in between.” Nest users on Twitter first reported receiving an email from Google announcing the changes.