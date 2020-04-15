Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks

Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks

The Verge Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networksGoogle may start adjusting the quality of video captured by your Nest security camera to help ease the strain put on broadband networks. The company is making the changes at a time when more people than ever are using internet-connected devices at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To answer the global call to prioritize internet bandwidth for learning and working, in the next few days we’re going to be making a few changes,” Google said in a statement to The Verge. “We believe these changes have the potential to help make it easier for communities to keep up with school, work, and everything in between.” Nest users on Twitter first reported receiving an email from Google announcing the changes.

"Google will reduce your Nest’s camera..."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1tsakeeper

ellenlattz RT @ARedPillReport: Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks https://t.co/i4etfKGz5k 2 hours ago

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks https://t.co/75ssxuBLWU https://t.co/GHqziLvuI0 4 hours ago

MacUserBoricua

Mac User Boricua Google may be adjusting the quality of video captured by your Nest security camera to help ease the strain put on b… https://t.co/XUZMsaEzkg 5 hours ago

Social_Cartel

Social Media Cartel Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks https://t.co/l8IkDZVlA0 lets sue if they do this 7 hours ago

bschorr

Ben M. Schorr Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks https://t.co/zMsNQxjsQk… https://t.co/wYnvNyk4ut 8 hours ago

EggmanOrWalrus

Phil Resch Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks https://t.co/AUrk5UFR13 11 hours ago

FarzalSays

Farzal Khan RT @FarzalSays: Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks https://t.co/coyjDMIE4W Google m… 12 hours ago

DigitalNewsE

Digital News Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks https://t.co/Fu8g2U2J9S https://t.co/xxuSpNymFJ 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.