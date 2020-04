Sequoia Capital global managing partner Doug Leone is advising President Trump on how to restart American businesses during the coronavirus-led economic shutdown Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Sequoia Capital global managing partner Doug Leone is part of President Trump's task force planning ways to "reopen" the United States economy in the coming weeks, as businesses publicly struggle with statewide shelter-in-place orders.

Sequoia Capital global managing partner Doug Leone is part of President Trump's task force planning ways to "reopen" the United States economy in the coming weeks, as businesses publicly struggle with statewide shelter-in-place orders. During his daily press briefing Tuesday, Trump said Sequoia was among the companies

