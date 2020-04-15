Global  

The next ‘Fortnite’ season has been delayed until June 4th

engadget Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Epic Games will extend the current Fortnite season by an extra month, marking the second season in a row to be delayed. The third season of Chapter 2 will now launch on June 4th rather than May 1st as originally planned, Epic announced. Epic launched...
