The next ‘Fortnite’ season has been delayed until June 4th Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Epic Games will extend the current Fortnite season by an extra month, marking the second season in a row to be delayed. The third season of Chapter 2 will now launch on June 4th rather than May 1st as originally planned, Epic announced. Epic launched... 👓 View full article

