Jeff Bezos is wealthier by $24 billion in 2020, as Amazon reports at least 74 COVID-19 US warehouse cases and its first death

· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is richer to the tune of $23 billion in 2020, cementing his position as the world's wealthiest person.

· Amazon has seen a massive surge in demand during the last four months, due to the coronavirus pandemic leading to people staying home and switching to online shopping.

