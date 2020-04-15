Global  

Google's Nest cameras will downgrade video quality to preserve bandwidth during lockdown

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Google's Nest cameras will downgrade video quality to preserve bandwidth during lockdown· Google is temporarily reducing the video quality of its Nest security cameras in an attempt to preserve bandwidth.
· Nest cameras' quality and bandwidth setting will be set to the default setting amid the strain placed on internet resources caused by worldwide coronavirus lockdowns.
· An email from Google to Nest users...
