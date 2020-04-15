Google's Nest cameras will downgrade video quality to preserve bandwidth during lockdown

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Google is temporarily reducing the video quality of its Nest security cameras in an attempt to preserve bandwidth.

· Nest cameras' quality and bandwidth setting will be set to the default setting amid the strain placed on internet resources caused by worldwide coronavirus lockdowns.

· An email from Google to Nest users... · Google is temporarily reducing the video quality of its Nest security cameras in an attempt to preserve bandwidth.· Nest cameras' quality and bandwidth setting will be set to the default setting amid the strain placed on internet resources caused by worldwide coronavirus lockdowns.· An email from Google to Nest users 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 3 hours ago Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain 00:46 Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain Google is working on ways to make sure that those who are "learning and working" amid the COVID-19 pandemic can stay in contact. Google spokesperson, to TechCrunch Google spokesperson, to TechCrunch Users will see the video settings...