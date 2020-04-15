Google's Nest cameras will downgrade video quality to preserve bandwidth during lockdown
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () · Google is temporarily reducing the video quality of its Nest security cameras in an attempt to preserve bandwidth.
· Nest cameras' quality and bandwidth setting will be set to the default setting amid the strain placed on internet resources caused by worldwide coronavirus lockdowns.
· An email from Google to Nest users...
Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain Google is working on ways to make sure that those who are "learning and working" amid the COVID-19 pandemic can stay in contact. Google spokesperson, to TechCrunch Google spokesperson, to TechCrunch Users will see the video settings...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ryan M Google's Nest cameras will downgrade video quality to preserve bandwidth during lockdown https://t.co/b1tv7NqVT9 2 days ago
Michael Dutcher Google has announced that the default camera quality and bandwidth settings on Nest security cameras will be tempor… https://t.co/OwftYxQ4zR 2 days ago
nancyarter@Google will decrease video quality on #Nest cameras temporarily to save broadband bandwidth for learning and worki… https://t.co/OyYzsbW4tG 2 days ago
WEVA International Google's Nest cameras will downgrade video quality to preserve bandwidth during lockdown https://t.co/rYdrOeVypQ… https://t.co/JHDC2f3u5P 2 days ago
Talk of the Town#Google is automatically dropping the video quality of Nest cameras in order to conserve internet bandwidth. Users… https://t.co/VR6EY1XqZv 2 days ago
UBNM Google's Nest cameras will downgrade video quality to preserve bandwidth during lockdown https://t.co/K1yK4mxu4J (v… https://t.co/QwI0w4XBgk 2 days ago
HP Targeting, Inc. Google's Nest cameras will downgrade video quality to preserve bandwidth during lockdown https://t.co/kIFF8ehtA7… https://t.co/mwwPXCCD0N 2 days ago