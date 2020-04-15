Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API

27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API

9to5Mac Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
All 27 members of the European Union now seem set to adopt the Apple/Google coronavirus contact tracing API.

The European Commission last week said that all EU countries should adopt the same app, or at least a common standard known as the Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) platform …

more…

The post 27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stefanemch1983

Stefan Emch #stayathome RT @9to5mac: 27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API https://t.co/gnQkZ6m118 by @benlovejoy https://t.co/ofQ… 21 minutes ago

vulcian

vul 27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API https://t.co/RSjy7MoCRg 31 minutes ago

arcano17

CA17 27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API - 9to5Mac https://t.co/ClGdsUovpM 50 minutes ago

tntweetapple

Anthony Robinson 27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API https://t.co/OkIvOi2EG7 via @benlovejoy 52 minutes ago

anthonyscyuen

Anthony Yuen 27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API https://t.co/4LVP2dKZfO via @benlovejoy 56 minutes ago

Techfans3

Techfans 27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API https://t.co/tfjWTh8qpD https://t.co/Ne6w8pwDgU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.