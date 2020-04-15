27 European countries likely to adopt Apple/Google contact tracing API Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

All 27 members of the European Union now seem set to adopt the Apple/Google coronavirus contact tracing API.



The European Commission last week said that all EU countries should adopt the same app, or at least a common standard known as the Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) platform …



more…



