Pokémon Go adds remote raids so you don’t have to go outside
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Niantic has been tweaking Pokémon Go in an effort to make it more playable from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and today it’s announcing one of the biggest changes yet: raid battles will soon be accessible remotely. The company is adding a new item called a Remote Raid Pass to the in-game store, letting you play raids that appear on the app’s map or “nearby” page without having to go to the physical location.
Traditionally, raid battles involve several players gathering in one real-world spot, which is impractical in this time of social distancing. Most legendary pokémon, for example, are normally only able to be captured after you defeat them in raid battles, and those battles are too difficult for a single player to win. With this...