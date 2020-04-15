Glitch launches subscriptions to power up its bite-sized apps Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The coding platform Glitch is formally launching its first paid product today: a subscription that lets you pay to upgrade the bite-sized apps you can run on its platform.



Since it launched in 2017, Glitch has let anyone write and remix code and then publish bots, web apps, and other projects that it would host for free. But that free hosting came with strict limitations. Apps had limited RAM and storage, and more importantly, they would be shut down if they went dormant for just a few minutes, meaning you often had to wait through a sluggish start up before using them.



"“We want this to be part of every developers’ tools.”"



