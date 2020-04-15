Global  

Disney Plus will premiere eight-part Mandalorian docuseries on Star Wars Day

The Verge Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Mandalorian is Disney Plus’ breakout show, and now it’s set to receive an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look in a new eight-part documentary series exclusive to the streaming platform. The series will premiere on May 4th (otherwise known as Star Wars Day). New episodes will premiere every Friday.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will explore different aspects of the series through a number of interviews with the cast, crew, and production team. The series will also include never-before-seen footage from the cutting room floor and roundtable conversations hosted by director, writer, and producer Jon Favreau. Favreau described the series as an “opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective,...
