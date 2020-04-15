Global  

Apple releases budget iPhone SE priced at $399 as coronavirus stalls economy

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Apple Inc on Wednesday released a smaller iPhone priced at $399, cutting the starting price for the company's smartphone line in a move to broaden its appeal to budget-conscious customers as the coronavirus hobbles the global economy.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple reveals budget phone amid economic angst

Apple reveals budget phone amid economic angst 01:39

