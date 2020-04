Apple finally announced its new iPhone SE: a smaller, cheaper iPhone that's about half the price of the iPhone 11 (AAPL)

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Apple just announced a new version of the $400 iPhone SE, an update to the smaller, cheaper iPhone it released in 2016.

· It comes with a 4.7-inch display like the iPhone 8, and runs on the same processor as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

· Apple just announced a new version of the $400 iPhone SE, an update to the smaller, cheaper iPhone it released in 2016.· It comes with a 4.7-inch display like the iPhone 8, and runs on the same processor as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.· Apple is making the phone available for preorder on Friday before it starts shipping on



