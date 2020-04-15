Global  

The iPhone SE 2’s camera setup is going to lean on Apple’s software

The Verge Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The iPhone SE 2’s camera setup is going to lean on Apple’s softwareImage: Apple

Apple’s newly announced second-generation iPhone SE (or iPhone SE 2 as we’ll be calling it) is the company’s first phone with a single rear camera since 2018’s iPhone XR. While its camera hardware is basic, the new $399 device is powered by last year’s A13 Bionic chip, so it will benefit from Apple’s more recent work on image processing. It’s a combination that could reveal how much of Apple’s photography strengths lie in hardware and how many lie in software.

From a hardware perspective, the iPhone SE 2 has a relatively simple setup. On its rear is a single 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera, which, from a numbers perspective, is exactly the same as what could be found on the back of the iPhone XR. It’s also similar to the 2017 iPhone 8 that the...
