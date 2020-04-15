New iPhone SE replaces iPhone 8, Apple discontinues iPhone 8 Plus without replacement

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Alongside the introduction of the new iPhone SE today, Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone SE takes the spot of the iPhone 8, but there is no replacement for the iPhone 8 Plus yet.



