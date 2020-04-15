Global  

OnePlus 8/Pro sold out of the entire 'limited' launch stock in just minutes

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro debuted yesterday with higher prices than ever, but as our first impressions showed, they’re also pretty stellar offerings. It seems the higher prices aren’t stopping OnePlus from being bought as the entire “limited release” stock of the OnePlus 8 series sold out in mere minutes.

Credit: Engadget
 Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with fast storage, a top line Snapdragon 865 chipset, multiple cameras, wireless charging, and an IP68...

