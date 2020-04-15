iPhone SE 2020 Launched For $399 With A13 Bionic And Wireless Charging Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

After almost four years of waiting, Apple has finally announced the next-generation of its cheapest smartphone: the iPhone SE 2020. The news comes amid the COVID-19 lockdown when product launch events are mostly delayed or shifting to online-only mode. iPhone SE 2020 was also expected to launch in March during an Apple Event that got […]



The post iPhone SE 2020 Launched For $399 With A13 Bionic And Wireless Charging appeared first on Fossbytes.

