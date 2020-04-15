Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends

How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends· *To send a voice message on Snapchat, you need to use the app's microphone feature. *
· *You must select the friend you want to send a voice message to before you can record your message. *
· *You can cancel a Snapchat voice message before it sends by swiping left during the recording. *
· Visit Business Insider's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

herrkusuma

Climate Comms How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/WwhSPuAb6S 25 minutes ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/wX4UzSfIGD #tech 38 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/n92U3TpOSj 45 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/cFkJa97qwm https://t.co/wfYfBo8mvM 50 minutes ago

SAI

Business Insider Tech How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/Q3nii9HL1p 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.