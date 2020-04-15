How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *To send a voice message on Snapchat, you need to use the app's microphone feature. *

· *You must select the friend you want to send a voice message to before you can record your message. *

· *You can cancel a Snapchat voice message before it sends by swiping left during the recording. *

· Visit Business Insider's... · *To send a voice message on Snapchat, you need to use the app's microphone feature. *· *You must select the friend you want to send a voice message to before you can record your message. *· *You can cancel a Snapchat voice message before it sends by swiping left during the recording. *· Visit Business Insider's 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Climate Comms How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/WwhSPuAb6S 25 minutes ago Aurélien How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/wX4UzSfIGD #tech 38 minutes ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/n92U3TpOSj 45 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/cFkJa97qwm https://t.co/wfYfBo8mvM 50 minutes ago Business Insider Tech How to send a voice message on Snapchat to your friends https://t.co/Q3nii9HL1p 56 minutes ago