OnePlus 8/Pro tidbits: a hardwired wireless charger cable, 5G, durability test Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have officially arrived, and there’s a lot to love! From support for 5G to powerful specs, the OnePlus 8 series has it all, but as usual, there’s a bit more to the story than just the headlines you’ve read this week. Here are a few OnePlus 8 tidbits you might have missed including a durability test.



more…



The post OnePlus 8/Pro tidbits: a hardwired wireless charger cable, 5G, durability test appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Engadget AOL - Published 21 hours ago OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes 09:58 Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with fast storage, a top line Snapdragon 865 chipset, multiple cameras, wireless charging, and an IP68... You Might Like

Tweets about this