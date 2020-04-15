Global  

OnePlus 8/Pro tidbits: a hardwired wireless charger cable, 5G, durability test

9to5Google Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have officially arrived, and there’s a lot to love! From support for 5G to powerful specs, the OnePlus 8 series has it all, but as usual, there’s a bit more to the story than just the headlines you’ve read this week. Here are a few OnePlus 8 tidbits you might have missed including a durability test.

 Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with fast storage, a top line Snapdragon 865 chipset, multiple cameras, wireless charging, and an IP68...

