The Formation of the Moon May Have Stretched the Earth Into a Potato
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () The impact of Earth and Theia, as depicted by a NASA artist. (The photo at the top of the story shows the same thing, but visualized by a National Geographic artist instead.)
The Moon's formation may not just have smashed Earth -- it may have stretched our planet into a potato for millions of years afterwards.
The post The Formation of the Moon May Have Stretched the Earth Into a Potato appeared first on ExtremeTech.