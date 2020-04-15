Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona until 2024: organiser Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering, will be held in Barcelona until 2024, extending its current contract by one year, the GSMA association that hosts the congress said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

