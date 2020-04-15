Score BOGO FREE burritos, salads, or tacos at Chipotle with this promo code

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chipotle is currently offering *buy-one-get-one-free* any burrito, salad, or taco when you use the code *BOGO415* at checkout in the mobile app or on the company’s website. Chipotle is also offering free delivery in most areas right now. I was able to add two chicken burritos to my cart for under $9.50 delivered, so this is a great way to grab some good food without having to leave the house. Redeeming the code is simple, and you can even still earn Chipotle rewards on it. Just keep in mind that we’re seeing reports that this deal is only for the first 5,000 users, so if you’re wanting to grab some Chipotle, don’t delay.



