Microsoft adds new Your Phone features, but just for Samsung devices

PC World Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Microsoft’s Your Phone app was originally designed for both iOS and Android, then narrowed to an Android-only feature. Now Microsoft seems to be focusing the app further, limiting Your Phone’s advanced functionality to just Samsung devices.

As part of a new Windows 10 Insider build for the Fast Ring, Build 19608, Microsoft is improving the Windows 10 Your Phone app by adding drag-and-drop capabilities for files. But if you don’t own a supported Samsung phone, you’re out of luck—it won’t work. Microsoft is adding copy and paste features to more Samsung devices, too, which is similar—it simply requires you to use the actual “copy” and “paste” commands instead. In the Build 19582 update in March, Microsoft also added support to turn off your phone’s screen remotely—but again, just for some Samsung phones.

