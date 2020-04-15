Envoy, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup that sold software to Airbnb, Asana and Slack, just cut 30% of its workforce as a work-from-home era disrupted its pitch to revolutionize the workplace. Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

· Envoy, a startup best known for its visitor sign-in software, held a company-wide meeting on *Tuesday* to announce that it would be cutting 30% of its workforce, Business Insider has learned.

