One News Page > Technology News > Envoy, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup that sold software to Airbnb, Asana and Slack, just cut 30% of its workforce as a work-from-home era disrupted its pitch to revolutionize the workplace.

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Envoy, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup that sold software to Airbnb, Asana and Slack, just cut 30% of its workforce as a work-from-home era disrupted its pitch to revolutionize the workplace.· Envoy, a startup best known for its visitor sign-in software, held a company-wide meeting on *Tuesday* to announce that it would be cutting 30% of its workforce, Business Insider has learned. 
· "We're taking necessary steps to position Envoy to weather the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from...
