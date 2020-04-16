What ‘Payment Status Not Available’ on the IRS coronavirus aid site means
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Graphics by Michele Doying / The Verge
The United States Internal Revenue Service launched a website for tracking coronavirus stimulus checks today, but some users are getting told their payment status is “not available,” and even after an official explanation was posted online, they have basically no way of knowing what’s wrong.
The new IRS “Get My Payment” portal is supposed to help people find out if they’re eligible for one of the $1,200 relief checks that are being sent to many Americans, and then let them enter bank account information for a direct deposit or tell them that the payment has been processed. The idea is to speed the release of money that many citizens desperately need. But the system has shown many people the confounding error message of “Payment Status...
