Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE?
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () After what felt like a never-ending string of rumors, Apple today officially announced the new 2020 iPhone SE. As expected, the new device is available in three different colors and three different storage capacities, starting at $399. Are you planning to buy the new iPhone SE?
more…
The post Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Techison Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? - https://t.co/YdU3hXQqdu
#technews#techison https://t.co/NYU39i7qeg 1 hour ago