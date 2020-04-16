Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE?

Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE?

9to5Mac Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
After what felt like a never-ending string of rumors, Apple today officially announced the new 2020 iPhone SE. As expected, the new device is available in three different colors and three different storage capacities, starting at $399. Are you planning to buy the new iPhone SE?

more…

The post Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Apple Announces New iPhone SE

Apple Announces New iPhone SE 01:06

 Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

techisoncom

Techison Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? - https://t.co/YdU3hXQqdu #technews #techison https://t.co/NYU39i7qeg 1 hour ago

Kewl_Onion

JΞSЦS ༺•☾M G W V☽•༻ RT @9to5mac: Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? https://t.co/wr49rbLFW4 by @ChanceHMiller https://t.co/hquFG6UBUA 2 hours ago

igeeksblog

iGeeksBlog  #POLL: Do you plan on buying iPhone SE 2020? #Apple #iPhoneSE #iPhoneSE2 2 hours ago

AppleBuzzing

Apple Buzzing Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? https://t.co/V7r4Hs6Pgz 3 hours ago

youngkapya

iCloud 🇳🇦 RT @iPhone_News: Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? https://t.co/CZBnP8wa86 3 hours ago

iphonefirmware

iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/uD7lDfgVgt Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? @iphonefirmware https://t.co/9Hq7Guq3eP 5 hours ago

Techfans3

Techfans Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? https://t.co/b7oZE4xZNx https://t.co/Il2GaSfIBY 5 hours ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE? https://t.co/8EOw1aexvT https://t.co/Pb3YsWdBAZ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.