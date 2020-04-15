Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list of all of the startups that are cutting headcount.

Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list of all of the startups that are cutting headcount.

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list of all of the startups that are cutting headcount.· Venture-backed startups have begun laying off employees, as the coronavirus and the subsequent economic shutdown has wreaked havoc on companies large and small. 
· Business Insider is keeping a list of running list of startups that are slashing headcount. 
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

**...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StartUp_Invest

StartUp Investors Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list… https://t.co/KdU5DDg2br 27 minutes ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances (Business Insi… https://t.co/QeUYbcHbyK 5 hours ago

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list… https://t.co/qGIge7rcDM 5 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains fina… https://t.co/eC3vHv8nFU 6 hours ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list… https://t.co/7K0UdVCKFW 1 week ago

Risto_Matti

risto-m ratilainen RT @psb_dc: Venture-backed #startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list of all of… 1 week ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list… https://t.co/3dLjYHtxuf 1 week ago

OttLegalRebels

Marc R Gagné MAPP 🍁 RT @SmartMoneyM: Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list of all… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.