Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus

Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey.

Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, the agency's coordinator of raptor management, said the eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir.

He called the find “amazing.”

Wildlife biologists have looked for decades for a sighting of bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti. According to Jacobson, the last known mention of such a site was a 1937 record.

Kermit Lee of Lee's Trading Post had mentioned large nests in saguaros along the Verde River that were believed to belong to bald eagles. However there were no photographs or other documentation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.