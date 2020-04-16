Zoom releases software update to improve passwords, protect meeting IDs and secure cloud recordings

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Zoom has been forced to take a long, hard look at its security and privacy in recent weeks. The company has not only put a pause on new features, it is focusing instead on making existing options more secure. In an update to the software, Zoom has taken steps to improve the security of passwords, as well as introducing random IDs for meetings. The company has also enhanced password protection for meeting recordings stored in the cloud, and added other key security features.


