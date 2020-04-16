Global  

Zoom releases software update to improve passwords, protect meeting IDs and secure cloud recordings

betanews Thursday, 16 April 2020
Zoom has been forced to take a long, hard look at its security and privacy in recent weeks. The company has not only put a pause on new features, it is focusing instead on making existing options more secure. In an update to the software, Zoom has taken steps to improve the security of passwords, as well as introducing random IDs for meetings. The company has also enhanced password protection for meeting recordings stored in the cloud, and added other key security features. See also: Hackers are selling two serious Zoom zero-day vulnerabilities for $500,000 Hundreds of thousands of stolen… [Continue Reading]
Credit: WISN - Published
News video: Milwaukee Zoom meeting hacked

Milwaukee Zoom meeting hacked 02:07

 Hackers hijacked a Zoom conference call Sunday afternoon held by the Milwaukee Board of Election Commissioners.

