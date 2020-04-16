Global  

Amazon shut all its warehouses in France because a court ordered it to reassess worker safety

Business Insider Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Amazon shut all its warehouses in France because a court ordered it to reassess worker safety· Amazon has shut down all six of its warehouses in France following a court ruling on Tuesday that it needed to reassess the safety of workers during the pandemic.
· The ruling stipulated that Amazon could only ship essential goods while officials assessed its hygiene and security measures, and included a $1.1 million fine...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: No end in sight for Amazon shutdown in France

No end in sight for Amazon shutdown in France 01:19

 Amazon has no clarity yet on when its warehouses in France might reopen, the head of its French business said on Thursday. Ciara Lee reports

