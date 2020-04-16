Amazon shut all its warehouses in France because a court ordered it to reassess worker safety Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Amazon has shut down all six of its warehouses in France following a court ruling on Tuesday that it needed to reassess the safety of workers during the pandemic.

· Amazon has shut down all six of its warehouses in France following a court ruling on Tuesday that it needed to reassess the safety of workers during the pandemic.

· The ruling stipulated that Amazon could only ship essential goods while officials assessed its hygiene and security measures, and included a $1.1 million fine...

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 week ago No end in sight for Amazon shutdown in France 01:19 Amazon has no clarity yet on when its warehouses in France might reopen, the head of its French business said on Thursday. Ciara Lee reports

