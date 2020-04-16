Global  

More iPhone SE specs: 3 GB RAM, 1821 mAH battery according to Chinese carrier tech specs

9to5Mac Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The new iPhone SE was finally announced yesterday, and boasts the latest A13 chip and a high-quality single rear lens. But as ever, Apple doesn’t disclose the entire spec sheet.

Instead, we have to turn to carrier sites — or wait for reviews to drop. In this case, China Telecom reports that the new iPhone SE features 3 GB of RAM and houses a 1821 mAH battery.

