More iPhone SE specs: 3 GB RAM, 1821 mAH battery according to Chinese carrier tech specs

The new iPhone SE was finally announced yesterday, and boasts the latest A13 chip and a high-quality single rear lens. But as ever, Apple doesn’t disclose the entire spec sheet.



Instead, we have to turn to carrier sites — or wait for reviews to drop. In this case, China Telecom reports that the new iPhone SE features 3 GB of RAM and houses a 1821 mAH battery.



