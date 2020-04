NASA scientists have to wear red-blue 3D glasses to pilot the Mars Curiosity rover because their advanced goggles don't work from home Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

· NASA scientists driving the Mars rover are having to work from home, and have come up with an ingeniously low-tech solution for replacing the advanced 3D goggles they usually use.

· The team is using red-blue 3D glasses, like the ones that used for watching 3D movies.

· They appear to be effective, as the scientists were... · NASA scientists driving the Mars rover are having to work from home, and have come up with an ingeniously low-tech solution for replacing the advanced 3D goggles they usually use.· The team is using red-blue 3D glasses, like the ones that used for watching 3D movies.· They appear to be effective, as the scientists were 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: AmazeLab - Published 17 hours ago A NASA Team is Operating the Mars Curiosity Rover from Home 01:04 Talk about out-of-this-world remote work. Even NASA scientists have had to figure out how to work from home while social distancing. You Might Like

Tweets about this Aurélien NASA scientists have to wear red-blue 3D glasses to pilot the Mars Curiosity rover because their advance... https://t.co/lB5ItmfGrD #tech 9 minutes ago Science Insider NASA scientists have to wear red-blue 3D glasses to pilot the Mars Curiosity rover because their advanced goggles d… https://t.co/OQlg7eLLgd 15 minutes ago