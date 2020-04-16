Global  

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro aren’t overpriced, but they’re way too expensive

PC World Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are out now, and normally we'd be intrigued. Over the years, OnePlus has played a game of priorities, offering the newest processor and latest display enhancements for hundreds of dollars less than its peers do. With Verizon joining T-Mobile this year in offering OnePlus, it seemed like the little phone maker was on the verge of its big breakthrough. 

That breakthrough might not happen, unfortunately. While the newest OnePlus phones certainly bring the goods, with stunning displays, impressive camera arrays, and gorgeous designs, they also bring a change no one will like: Their prices have gone up. A lot. It also doesn't help that OnePlus is removing its biggest competitive advantage at a time when millions of people are suddenly unemployed, and premium phone sales are cratering.

Credit: Engadget AOL - Published
News video: OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes

OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes 09:58

 Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with fast storage, a top line Snapdragon 865 chipset, multiple cameras, wireless charging, and an IP68...

