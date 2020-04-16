Global  

Can the Nintendo Switch run Crysis? We’re about to find out

The Verge Thursday, 16 April 2020
Can the Nintendo Switch run Crysis? We’re about to find outA new leak has revealed that Crysis Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve ever asked the question “can the Nintendo Switch run Crysis?” then it looks like we’re about to find out. Twitter user Iashman spotted a website for Crysis Remastered, which has now been removed, and it included some brief details about the upcoming game:



“Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.”



Artwork for the game has also leaked, further confirming the open world sci-fi first-person shooter is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Crytek has not officially announced the new...
