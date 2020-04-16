Can the Nintendo Switch run Crysis? We’re about to find out Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A new leak has revealed that Crysis Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve ever asked the question “can the Nintendo Switch run Crysis?” then it looks like we’re about to find out. Twitter user Iashman spotted a website for Crysis Remastered, which has now been removed, and it included some brief details about the upcoming game:







“Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.”







Artwork for the game has also leaked, further confirming the open world sci-fi first-person shooter is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Crytek has not officially announced the new... A new leak has revealed that Crysis Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve ever asked the question “can the Nintendo Switch run Crysis?” then it looks like we’re about to find out. Twitter user Iashman spotted a website for Crysis Remastered, which has now been removed, and it included some brief details about the upcoming game:“Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.”Artwork for the game has also leaked, further confirming the open world sci-fi first-person shooter is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Crytek has not officially announced the new... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 22 hours ago Nintendo Switch Update Allows SD Card Downloads 00:49 Nintendo Switch Update Allows SD Card Downloads Update 10.0.0 was released on Tuesday. Two big changes are included in the system update. First, players can now remap the buttons and switch the analog sticks on the Joy-Cons, Pro Controller and the Switch Lite. Up to five configurations can be saved.... You Might Like

Tweets about this