TikTok bans under-16s from sending and receiving direct messages and introduces new parental control options

betanews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
TikTok bans under-16s from sending and receiving direct messages and introduces new parental control optionsTikTok has introduced a raft of new safety measures designed to protect younger users. As well as introducing new options that give parents even more control over their children's account, the company is also implementing a complete ban on direct messaging for those under the age of 16. The changes are being tenuously linked to the coronavirus pandemic, with TikTok saying that the spread of COVID-19 has accelerated the flow of families moving to the platform for entertainment. The company says that it is adding new parental control features to help ensure a safer experience for users. The direct messaging… [Continue Reading]
News video: TikTok Rolls Out New Parental Control Feature

 TikTok's newest feature called 'family pairing' allows parents to link their children's accounts to their own. Parents are able to remotely set restrictions on what their kids watch and disable direct messages.

