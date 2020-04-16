Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. While the amazing GeoShred is now* FREE* for the very first time to keep folks busy at home, today’s lineup features marathon trainers, art apps, dungeon diving, action RPGs, and pro mobile video editing software. Highlights include titles like Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Marathon 26.2 Trainer, 13.1 Half Marathon Trainer, Tayasui Sketches Pro, LumaFusion, Titan Quest HD, and many more. As always, your complete collection of day’s best Mac and iOS apps can be found below. more… The post Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Battle Chasers, Marathon Trainer, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.

