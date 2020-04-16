Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Staples is currently offering the Google Nest Cam Outdoor for *$124 shipped* when code *66122* has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $199, it just dropped to $149 at Google and Best Buy, with today’s offer slashing off an extra $25 and saving you a total of 38%. This is the lowest we’ve seen on a single camera this year, as well. Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and integration with the rest of Google’s smart home ecosystem. There’s also an entirely weather-resistant design, meaning you’ll easily be able to surveil outdoor areas when monitoring for package drop-offs, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,990 customers.



The post Nest Cam Outdoor falls to its lowest price this year at $124 (Reg. $199) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

