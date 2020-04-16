Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The European Union has called on Apple to remove from the App Store contact tracing apps that don’t have appropriate privacy safeguards. Google should do the same with the Play Store, it says, stating that fighting the coronavirus must not mean sacrificing the rights of citizens.



It has previously called for a common standard across all 27 countries in the union and hinted – though not confirmed – that it will use the Apple/Google API …



more…



The post Apple must remove contact tracing apps that don’t respect privacy, says EU appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

