Apple must remove contact tracing apps that don’t respect privacy, says EU

9to5Mac Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The European Union has called on Apple to remove from the App Store contact tracing apps that don’t have appropriate privacy safeguards. Google should do the same with the Play Store, it says, stating that fighting the coronavirus must not mean sacrificing the rights of citizens.

It has previously called for a common standard across all 27 countries in the union and hinted – though not confirmed – that it will use the Apple/Google API …

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System

Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System 01:14

 The new software could be a major help in the fight against COVID-19.

