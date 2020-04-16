Global  

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says tech companies 'shouldn't get carried away' with fighting COVID-19 pandemic and should let governments and health officials lead response (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says tech companies 'shouldn't get carried away' with fighting COVID-19 pandemic and should let governments and health officials lead response (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google CEO Sundar Pichai says it's a 'natural time' for big tech to be scrutinized, but that it shouldn't 'get carried away' with taking over the role of government and health organizations.
· In a new interview with Time magazine, Pichai also suggested that working from home may become more normal after the pandemic. 'I...
