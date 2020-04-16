Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Instacart jumps into prescription delivery with Costco

Instacart jumps into prescription delivery with Costco

TechCrunch Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Online grocery delivery company Instacart is launching a prescription delivery service through a partnership with Costco as demand for online delivery continues to rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said Thursday the delivery service is now available from nearly 200 Costco locations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New York, Washington and Washington D.C. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Thai resident uses remote controlled car to collect takeaway food during coronavirus pandemic

Thai resident uses remote controlled car to collect takeaway food during coronavirus pandemic 01:03

 A man in Thailand used a remote controlled car to collect his takeaway food from the delivery man. Mongkonchai Chomsup ordered spicy salad as lunch from a motorbike food delivery company for his family on April 8 in Bangkok, central Thailand. When he received a notification that his order had...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.