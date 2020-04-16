Instacart jumps into prescription delivery with Costco Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Online grocery delivery company Instacart is launching a prescription delivery service through a partnership with Costco as demand for online delivery continues to rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said Thursday the delivery service is now available from nearly 200 Costco locations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New York, Washington and Washington D.C. […] 👓 View full article

