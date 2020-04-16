Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Caudabe now clearing out iPhone cases at up to 60% off, deals from $14

Caudabe now clearing out iPhone cases at up to 60% off, deals from $14

9to5Toys Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Caudabe has now launched its spring clearance sale featuring loads notable minimal iPhone case deals. You’re looking at up to *60% off *from now through April 19 with no codes needed for all models from iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 Pro Max. This is a clearance sale so you won’t find any new iPhone SE cases — Moment has plenty of those on sale right now — but you will see loads of discounted options for your existing handset. Head below for all the details. more…

The post Caudabe now clearing out iPhone cases at up to 60% off, deals from $14 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Apple Announces New iPhone SE

Apple Announces New iPhone SE 01:06

 Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.