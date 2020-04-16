Global  

J.J. Abrams is producing a Justice League Dark series for HBO Max

The Verge Thursday, 16 April 2020
J.J. Abrams is producing a Justice League Dark series for HBO MaxJ.J. Abrams is taking on the popular comic book series Justice League Dark as a new producing project under his Bad Robot production label, adapting it into a series for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

WarnerMedia hasn’t announced any details about the project other than it will live exclusively on the streaming service. Justice League Dark is an ongoing comic book series that focuses on the more supernatural characters that appear within the DC Universe, including John Constantine (who was portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the 2005 live-action movie).

It’s also unclear who is working on the project, or if those discussions have started. Abrams will produce the show as a Bad Robot production, but he hasn’t announced...
